Frida Sofía does not need to travel to Mexico to continue with her legal process

“I’m not sorry, I know: they demonetize the YouTube (videos) to anyone who defends me. The hashtag #YoTeCreoFrida has been completely removed, and people have already noticed, the blindfold has already fallen off , of the power of fame, fanaticism, money … that is, they already realized, it is not so easy to silence people like that, “said the singer.

Frida assures that the Pinal-Guzmán family wants to silence her. (Mexico Agency.)

Frida she accepted that her mother doesn’t feel like seeing her. “I don’t need her to help me because when you offer help, it’s not: ‘Come with me and I’ll help you.’ Here it is: ‘I’ll offer you help’ or ‘Let me help you, you have to seek help, not I will offer you.’ you see the body language of all the interviews, the one of Adela (Micha) …

“I think she didn’t know what was going to happen in that interview, she didn’t imagine it, like nobody imagines it, you know? But that question she asked… ‘How do you know she didn’t?’… The answer there. is “, abounded Frida sofia.

The interpreter responded to those who accuse her of destroying the family Guzman-Pinal: “The dynasty and the surname are worth me. What is good, is good and what is bad, is bad. If you bring a child into the world, you bathe him, you take care of him, you raise him, if not nobody asked to be born “.

Finally, Frida She assured that despite being surrounded by everything necessary, the absence of her mother always hurt her: “And in the case of people who (say) yes, there is only one mother … what a blessing. Really, you don’t know the envy I had of all the girls who complained: ‘Oh my mom.’ And I was like this: ‘What I would give’ … Once (they said in the ballet): ‘Why did they give her the role? if no one comes to see her? ‘”