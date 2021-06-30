Frida Sofía blames Alejandra Guzmán for aborting her baby

. Frida Sofía confesses that she aborted her baby in part because of Alejandra Guzmán

Frida Sofía, the daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzmán, has been in all the press headlines since last April, after publicly denouncing that her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, 78, allegedly sexually abused her when she was just a child, in facts for which he has not received the support of his mother.

And this time, the young singer gave an interview to People magazine in Spanish, where she revealed her truth on various issues in her personal life, which show that things for her have not been exactly rosy.

Among the revelations that the Mexican made to the aforementioned publication, she recalled an abortion she had a couple of years ago, when she was the girlfriend of Christian Estrada, whom she accused of having had a relationship with her own mother, in an episode of her life which still ensures it hurts a lot.

“Betrayal itself is not something unknown to me. The last one was so strong, “said the singer, who does not believe the many times that Alejandra Guzmán has flatly denied having been a lover of her young boyfriend. “Why did you have an abortion? Because that baby was going to suffer so much. Because that man [Estrada] He takes mariachi to my mom on her birthday in New York, hugging out of the same hotel. Do you think I was going to bring that child here? ”Added the young woman, noting that her abortion“ was not an accident, it was planned ”, and that it happened wanting to have her child.

And regarding the desire to be a mother, Guzmán’s daughter was categorical in warning that she first needs to be stable in all aspects of her life.

“Until I am one hundred percent stable, I will never bring an innocent being into this world,” said Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter.

Frida Sofía also touched on the issue of sexual abuse and took the opportunity to reveal that she will file legal actions, not only against her grandfather but also against her own mother.

“Filing a complaint is the way to prove the facts. Today I reiterate my decision to initiate legal action against Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán for the various events that I was subjected to and that marked me, and they affect me every day of my life. I seek justice not revenge, “said the daughter of the interpreter of” Making love with another. ” “It deeply hurts me to be in this merely legal and personal situation with the woman I have loved the most and who gave me life.”

To finish, Frida Sofía called on those who are being victims of sexual abuse, to step forward, ask for help and report their aggressors.

“If someone is doing something to you that you do not like, that hurts you, and that you are afraid that they will not believe you, approach someone, shout it … do not shut it up,” said Frida. “I want people to be encouraged to tell the truth. They are not just girls, they are boys (…) It is a pain so strong that nobody has to carry it ”, he concluded.