Frida Sofía attacks against Paty Chapoy – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After the accusation that Frida Sofía made in the First Hand program about the sexual abuse she suffered by her grandfather Enrique Guzmán, yesterday the Ventaneando program decided to invite the singer to its forum to respond to this point.

“In my f… life I have touched that girl a hair. I have no way of telling you otherwise. All I know is watching her grow. I have not touched her or kiss her on the cheek. I have never felt it. I see it with my eyes, I have no more, I have never been able to touch that girl. I don’t see myself like that, it’s not me, Pati, ”Guzmán assured Pati Chapoy.

Although the presence of Alejandra Guzmán’s father upset some Internet users, as they pointed out that he came to “wash his image”, what unleashed the fury of the networks was that the program’s hosts, led by Chapoy, expressed their support for the ex-husband by Silvia Pinal because “he is her friend”.

This quickly reached the ears of Frida Sofía, who to this day attacked the driver with everything, assuring that she is a bad woman.

“Pati Chapoy I feel sorry for you as a ‘woman’, ‘journalist’ or whatever you want to call yourself. What you are is a bad person and a disgusting woman, “he said.

The young singer stressed the little support she has received, because she says that this would not be the same attitude as the driver if a relative of hers was the one affected.

“And if it were a complaint from a woman in your family, would you also feel with your mummy face next to the abuser? To caress him and listen to his ‘answers’ … you didn’t even know what to do at the end when he leaned towards you and put his arm behind you … did he feel a little uncomfortable?