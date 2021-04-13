Frida Sofía assures that Enrique Guzmán raped and beat Silvia Pinal

Frida sofia assured that his grandfather, Enrique Guzman, raped and punched Silvia Pinal.

After her mother Alejandra Guzmán published a video on her social networks in which she defends her father, Enrique Guzmán, from the accusations of abuse launched by Frida Sofía, the young woman responded to her on her Instagram account.

“Mom, I saw your statement and the only thing I can say is that it saddens me that you continue with the farce and say that about my grandfather, when you know exactly who he is,” the young woman published.

Later, the singer’s daughter assures that Enrique Guzmán “raped” Y “beat him with his fists“To Silvia Pinal and that Alejandra suffered abuse” in every way “by her father.

“With me the chain of silence is broken, the denial of abuse, the hiding of the inescapable. You cannot cover the sun with one finger. ‘The truth will make us free’. I want to be healthy and I hope that you also want to do it in the not too distant future, so that you can be well and with a clear mind, ”said Frida.

In her video, Alejandra Guzmán assured that she puts her hands in the fire for her father.

“I put my hands on fire for my father, who has given me and taught me to work and is an example for me, he is a great man, “he said.

In response, Frida Sofía stressed that she felt free to finally express her pain and said she understood that her mother is not ready to talk about her alleged abusers.

“That’s why you continue to deny who your dad is, I respect him. Everyone has their times ”.