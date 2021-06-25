Frida Sofía assures that Enrique Guzmán offered her money to reconcile

In addition to these statements, the Telemundo entertainment program promised to reveal other confessions of the granddaughter of Enrique Guzman against his maternal family.

A few days ago on her Instagram account, the singer published a video in which she assured that her intention when taking legal action is to seek justice and not revenge for the events to which she has been subjected and that, she confessed, affect her every day of their life.

In addition, he also sent a congratulation to Pablo Moctezuma: “Happy Father’s Day, cute daddy! Thank you for holding my hand when I needed it most. Thank you for keeping your feet on the ground. Thank you for caring and loving unconditionally all your children. Thank you for always giving your best.

“Thank you for loving me as I am. Thank you for bringing @beatrizpasquel into my life. Thank you for being my family. I love you,” he added in his post Sofia.