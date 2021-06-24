Frida Sofía assured that Enrique Guzmán offered her money to withdraw the lawsuit – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In an interview conducted for Suelta la Sopa, Frida sofia spoke again about the legal battle that he disputes against Enrique and Alejandra Guzman for weeks. This time he reported that his grandfather offered him money to withdraw the lawsuit against you.

“How are you going to offer me money to reconcile, that comes from the heart”, Declared Frida Sofía in a video posted on social networks, and added the following:“ nothing more a disgusting pervert he could have thought of that saying. “

After the revelations against the defendant, the influencer said the following: “My only intention when doing the interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante was clarify the misconception and perception that they had of me. During the interview I let go and I couldn’t shut up anymore”.

Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter has been criticized for her numerous statements against the artist, as well as her mother, the singer Alejandra Guzmán. With respect to the criticism, the young woman commented the following: “It is a process legal, it is no longer tell and tell “.The young woman says that at the age of 5 she suffered sexual abuse by her grandfather Photos: @laguzmanmx / @eguzmanoficial / @ifridag

The 29-year-old model filed a formal complaint against her grandfather and mother for sexual abuse, family violence and corruption of minors on June 10, since then she has given a series of statements against both accused.

“I am not a person who sells himself to tell his life and call it exclusive, it was not an exclusive that I sold, it is the reality of what my life has been and it is not for sale. These traumas often fall asleep, hidden in the mind of the world, but when they have attacked you in all possible ways, while in front of the show business you lead a perfect life; you start to think that no one is going to believe you“The young woman declared when making the complaint official, accompanied by her lawyer.

Frida Sofía clarified that seek justice and not revenge in her case, since the people who were in charge of caring for her and giving her love were the ones who damaged her and left her emotional wounds that are difficult to heal.

“Today I free myself from his manipulation, from his blackmail, I don’t know what my deepest pain is, having been abused and violated, or living together completely careless and unprotected by the person who had to take care of me and protect me ”, declared the model. Relations with his family have deteriorated since the accusations against them (Photo: Instagram / @laguzmanmx)

For their part, Alejandra and Enrique Guzmán have maintained a low profile in the face of accusations against him, since neither of them has had an opinion on the case.

Queen of hearts has had multiple appearances on TV shows since the case came to light, but has limited himself to declaring about his professional projects, as was the case with his new appearance in the nude, which he spoke about in the program Sale el Sol.

Right there he took the opportunity to talk about his health: “I am maturing, I am meditating a lot. I’m doing things for myself, I’m taking care of myself and loving myself like never before. I think that I’m getting closer to my spirituality, to my peace. And I think that’s the most important thing. I have always lived very fast “

For his part, the singer’s brother, Luis Enrique Guzmán had a mishap with a reporter who questioned him about the dispute his family is going through: “You know what? I don’t like how you ask the questions, you are very suggestive, you suggest the questions. It’s what you’re saying. You are taking many things for granted before asking the question. You know what, we better not do it anymore. I have nothing to say, honestly without comment. You suggest the interviews, the questions. You’re telling me: ‘Hey, things are like this and like this’, no, like that you don’t ask a question and I do not like it. There are already several times that you do it and now I will not answer anymore”Declared Silvia Pinal’s son.

Source: Infobae