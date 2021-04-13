Frida Sofía apologizes: “I’m sorry I didn’t have a way to record my grandfather’s pig groping me at five years old”

Frida sofia has apologized on Instagram. Sorry to all those who accuse her of not being able to present evidence to confirm that her grandfather abused her when she was five years old. Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter He published an old photograph in which he appears face to face with Enrique Guzmán, when she was just a child and next to this image he has written the word forgiveness.

“For all those who want evidence… sorry I didn’t have a way to record my grandfather’s pig groping me at five years of age !!! but A PHOTO SAYS MORE THAN 1000 WORDSFrida Sofía wrote. He also added the following hashtags to his post: #nomecallo #micaranomiente #yonomiento #justicia.

With this, Frida clearly wanted to emphasize the value of the image under one of her hashtags, the one in which she says: “My Face Doesn’t Lie.”

It should be noted that as a result of these statements, there are several celebrities who have also shown themselves in favor of Frida, apologizing and ensuring that they believe her statements, one of them Gustavo Adolfo Infante himself, to whom he gave these statements exclusively.

Raúl de Molina has also expressed his opinion on the matter and has asked for forgiveness. “Frida Sofía has criticized me here in this one, because when she came out to say about Alejandra Guzmán I said ‘Hey, why did you wait until you were 28 or 27 years old to go out and say this. I think you’re doing it for publicity. ‘ After what you said now last week, I feel sorry for this young woman. I think she was traumatized for her entire life. And I think that at no time would I have said this if there was something behind it Lili … “

“I don’t think any person is going to say it for publicity. And I feel sorry for her, and I say it here, with Frida Sofía. And I know that this girl has suffered a lot in her entire life. And after what he has said now, that all the people are fighting. Half the people in favor of it, and half against it. I reiterate, I do not think this girl would have said this if she has not gone through any of this in her life, since she was very little. And I’m not telling you what happened to her grandfather, because I’m not going to get involved there, that’s between her and her family. I think this girl needs help“.

Raúl also says that he is not looking for an interview, that this is not what he is looking for with his statements: “I think she is right and I apologize if I have spoken out against her. I do not know her. I am not friends with her, I have seen her 2 or 3 times. I have not interviewed her, I am not looking for an interview with her, nor do I care if she gives it to me or not. I am not interested in all this“.

“I’m saying what I think from what I see … This girl has suffered all her life …”, added Raúl de Molina.

Here the statements of Raúl de Molina in El Gordo y la Flaca.

