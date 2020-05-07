Frida Sofía: Alejandra Guzmán is just the woman who gave me life | Instagram

The daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, Frida sofia, declared herself fed up with all the controversy that has surrounded her and the famous rock artist, now points out that she sees Alejandra Guzmán “as only the woman who gave her life.”

Frida sofia The one who let off steam through his social networks pointed out that it is not that at this time he has become the victim “but actually he is.”

For several days, the topic that has occupied a space in all the headlines has been that of the unfortunate disputes between Alejandra Guzmán And your daughter Frida sofia, who has not stopped claiming the singer.

At the end of last 2019, a series of controversy between mother and daughter was uncovered, Alejandra Guzmán and Frida sofia.

The young artist, granddaughter of Enrique Guzmán, accused his mother of an alleged infidelity with Christian estrada, who was once Frida’s boyfriend and from whom she was expecting a son.

Upon learning about the relationship between Alexandra and Christian Estrada, Frida She decided to stop the pregnancy and therefore exposed everything that had allegedly happened through social networks and other means.

From that moment, the daughter of the rocker He has not stopped to let off steam and particularly he does it through his social networks.

Before all the controversy, the young woman, who has distanced herself from her family, has indicated that she sees “La Guzmán“with different eyes and it’s just like” the woman who gave him life “

It is a poison to the soul and what hurts me the most is that it has really become a war between mother and daughter, I know that I have never been her daughter, she always asks me ‘Why are you competing with me?’ “Frida said.

He also confessed that he never really loved his ex, Christian, and as for Alejandra Guzmán, hinted that she has evidence to help her tell everything about the alleged betrayal of her mother and her former partner, however, she must prepare before revealing them, according to the user @Chicapicosa.

