Frida Sofía affirms that her grandfather Enrique Guzmán abused her – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The singer Frida Sofía experienced abuse from her grandfather, the musician Enrique Guzmán, as revealed during an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante published this afternoon.

“(Enrique) was always very abusive, I start to tremble because I have a lot to say about that. He was a very disgusting man, a very abusive man, very… he scared me, he always scared me, he did ugly things to me but… ”said Frida Sofía.

To express question of what was what the interpreter of “The rock of the jail”, did to him, it indicated with tears:

“He groped me … since I was five (years old),” said Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter.

“I hate him and more for how… the past, put that down. Right now, I stay like this ‘go on, you bastard and if the world only knew,’ said the singer.

This would be the first time that Frida Sofía talks about the subject because she said that she did not tell anyone.

“You know what is the most disgusting thing of all, when you are so little and they tell you that this is what a grandfather does to his granddaughter that he loves her and because at that age you have no idea, you have no conscience then something normal and… disgusting but it’s like that at some point you already start to feel rich or something because your private parts are touching you, ”he shared.

“… That’s why I kept quiet about it, because I said ‘then am I sick or what’s up?’ But suddenly it started happening to me again with all my mom’s boyfriends, but not the boyfriends, the ones I had when they entered the fucking hotel. Is that how can I not be thrust…? ”.