Frida Sofía accuses Raúl de Molina, El Gordo, is a pig | INSTAGRAM

Alejandra Guzmán’s controversial daughter branded the well-known Univision presenter as “hypocritical.”

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Apparently Frida Sofía did not see at all the grace of the “pillow challenge” that Raúl de Molina carried out a couple of days ago and exploded against the host of the television program “El Gordo y La Flaca”. Since the presenter was seen only using a pillow thanks to the viral challenge that has been present these days on all social networks.

The well-known young woman made a comment in said publication, which caused the thousands of fans of “El Gordo” to come on her. “And he says they do whatever it takes for advertising, not $ m4m3 … I almost vomited … fat p1nch3,” Frida wrote in the comment box on the photo.

You may also be interested: Javier Alatorre and TV Azteca: Don’t pay attention to Hugo López Gatell

It was then, that after creating so much controversy, all of Raúl’s fans rushed against her and she publicly responded to them from her Instagram Stories.

“If you are here for m3nt4rm3 the m @ dr3 because they are Team Gordo … first, the program is called like this:‘ El Gordo y la Flaca “, said Frida Sofía via Instagram” The gü3y is fat, what do they want? What do you say is skinny? The pig is the pig, in every sense of the word. What because I criticize him and why I’m so bad? Get watching a p1nch3 program. Put yourself in my shoes for a second ”, continued the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán.

Read also: Danna García returns positive to fearsome disease

This publication has more than 46 thousand likes, and an endless number of comments supporting the occurrence of the presenter, commenting that it made the day, which was very funny of him, “You passed, what a laugh”, among many other comments celebrating him.

And as expected, the same loyal fans of Raúl responded to the singer’s comment, obviously defending him.

It seems that Frida is somewhat angry about some comment that Raúl would have made during her entertainment program and that is why she did not refrain from criticizing the driver’s physique.

.