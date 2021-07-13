Frida Kahlo’s ties to Paris are traced

MEXICO CITY. With the publication of Moi frida, actor and playwright Miguel Misha Vaylon it recovers the links between Paris and the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who visited the City of Light in 1939 at the invitation of André Breton. And it does so through a multidisciplinary play and a documentary investigation that recovers the history of the only painting of the painter that remains in Europe.

This book is more than a bilingual play and documentary investigation, says Excelsior Misha Vaylon. “It is a visual tribute to Frida through an art object and a sensory journey to which we invite the reader to visit the places she visited, with images from Mexican and French photographers, as well as a cocktail recipe inspired by Kahlo”, and the introductory texts by the playwright Jaime Chabaud and the plastic artist Namiko Prado-Araï.

In this regard, Chabaud asserts that “La Moi Frida de Vaylon is an unexpected and atypical work within an already long list of pieces that have been written about the passionate character of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo ”.

In addition, it includes a text in which its author “lifts the veil that covers his visit to Paris, where times of war that Adolf Hitler would unleash were breathed”, Chabaud abounds.

There is an archive in this place, and not in the Louvre, with documents on the purchase of this self-portrait in 1939, under the number / 21/6743 ”, Miguel vaylon, writer and playwright.

And it reveals different moments of the painter: “her fears, her lack of money, her dreams, her infinite rage against the surrealists who wanted to throw her into their bag, the anguish that the exhibition would not take place or the panic over the possible answer from an artistic and cultural environment full of snobbery and monstrous talents, her fascination for Pablo Picasso, his friends, generosity and pettiness, her drunkenness, her abortions and frustrated motherhood ”.

On the other hand, there is Misha’s investigation, which revolved around the alleged purchase of a painting by the Louvre Museum. However, the author found that there is no record of said purchase.

The light on this enigma came thanks to the National Archives (in Paris). There is an archive in this place, and not in the Louvre, with documents about the purchase of this

self-portrait in 1939, under number / 21/6743 ”, explains the also cultural promoter.

In addition, the painting is not titled Le Cadre (The painting), as was thought, but Self-portrait of the artist, explains the author, who left the Galerie Renou & Colle, who proposed its purchase to the curator of the Musée des Écoles Étrangères Contemporaines , who transmitted the proposal to the general director of Fine Arts.

According to the records, says Misha Vaylon, The painting was not bought by the Louvre, but by the Arts Office of the Ministry of Fine Arts for an amount of one thousand francs, which he estimates at 50 thousand euros of our time, that is, a one million 177 thousand current Mexican pesos.

The painting “was awarded to the Musée du Jeu de Paume which, in 1939, featured contemporary works from foreign schools and was an annex to the Musée du Luxembourg, which featured contemporary French works. Finally, the small painting (28 x 20 cm) is currently in the Center Georges Pompidou, the only museum in Europe that has a Frida Kahlo painting in its collections ”, he asserts.

About the book, Vaylon explains that the period in which Frida was in Paris is something that has hardly been talked about. “Now a little more, but when I wrote the work (2007) and did this research (2020-2021) there have been some works dedicated to Frida and her time in Paris, but when reviewing the data of his stay – a month and a half -, it is still an interesting moment because of what it meant.

From that moment “dates the myth of the painting that was bought from him, according to the Louvre Museum, and more things that happened to Frida in Paris ”, such as her detachment from the surrealists. “I think it was important that all this came to light, but with data and letters, so this was a methodical work that I did between Mexico and Paris.”

Finally, he talks about the cover of the book: “This was created by Rubén Boada, with whom I have worked for a long time, and the reason for that photo is anecdotal. Note that the earrings that he wears in that image are a gift that Picasso gave him in Paris, before returning to New York, as the play says and that is why it was important to put that image.

