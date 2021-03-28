Frida Kahlo is the second most searched artist on Google

Frida Kahlo is a worldwide feminine reference and her great artistic legacy continues to inspire new generations of empowered women throughout the years. That is why according to research carried out by Ken Bromley Art Supplies, a website dedicated to the sale of art, pointed out that the Mexican was one of the most searched personalities by Google in the entire planet, only behind the Italian genius. Leonardo da Vinci.

© @ fridakahlo Frida Kahlo’s fame reaches a new world milestone

Kahlo established herself as one of the two women who appeared among the seven most popular artists in the world, along with her namesake, Artemisia Gentileschi, who last June was commemorated with a Google doodle in honor of the 427th anniversary of her birth in Rome.

There is no doubt that in this era of pandemic visits to museums have been transferred to virtual windows that allow us to appreciate the artistic value of the best exponents of humanity, as confirmed by Bromley’s analysis.

Thanks to technology and her quantification tools, Frida Kahlo was found to be the most wanted in 29 countries, surpassing other huge names with Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso.

According to the Infobae page, the Google Arts & Culture tool allows you to view part of the works of Frida Kahlo and various spaces of “La casa Azul” located on Calle Londres 247 in the center of Coyoacán, in Mexico City, residence where the painter spent much of her life.

© @ fridakahlo The Mexican painter is the second most searched artist in Google worldwide

Since its inauguration as a museum, in July 1958, “La Casa Azul” exhibits the environment in which the painter was inspired to create her masterpieces such as Las dos Fridas, La Column Rota, El Venado Huido, Sin Esperanza. and Henry Ford Hospital, among others.

Salma Hayek, always inspired by Frida

Recently, Salma Hayek shared an image on her networks in which she is shown resting after suffering a foot injury. Very comfortable and reclining in an armchair, you can see that she wears a gel around her ankle to cool the joints.