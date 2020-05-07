The controversy does not stop between Beatriz Pasquel, Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán (Photo: Instagram @ beatrizpasquel / @ ifridag / @ laguzmanmx)

Beatriz Pasquel, the wife of Pablo Moctezuma, dad of Frida sofia, came out in defense of the young woman stating that recently exposed by Alejandra Guzmán, that she and her husband had been beaten by Frida, is a lie; She also made it clear that the relationship between her and her stepdaughter is one of support and trust.

In her Instagram stories, Beatriz showed full support for the daughter of the famous singer, emphasizing that has never been hit by the young woman, On the contrary, he said that there is a very cordial relationship between them.

Beatriz Pasquel has been married for 22 years to Pablo Moctezuma, father of Frida Sofía (Photo: Instagram Beatriz Pasquel)

“After so many messages We feel the need to clarify that we have not received any type of physical aggression from Frida. We are very sad to see Frida’s pain for everything she experienced during her childhood and adolescence. We understand that forgiveness is a long process and only Frida can know when that moment will come for her. “

The businesswoman of the restaurant trade union took advantage of the publication to reiterate their support for the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán.

“We want to be clear: Frida does not lie. We respect your decision and understand that you decide to discuss your experiences. This is his way of healing and for our part, as we have said previously, he will always receive support. ”

Frida Sofía with her father, Pablo Moctezuma, at the beginning of the year during her launch as a singer. (Photo: Instagram Frida Sofía)

The relationship of the Moctezuma Pasquel marriage is very close with the young woman, despite the estrangement that Frida had with her father in her first years of life, as the interpreter of Making love with another and A cry in the night has previously stated.

“We talk to her every day, we have a wonderful relationship with Frida. We are very proud to see her well, facing what she has to live as the brave woman she has always been ”, Pasquel concluded.

A staunch in the life of Frida Sofía

Prior to this statement, Frida Sofía posted on her account a phrase with which she faced the situation and thanked the supporters of his followers, who let him know that they are on his side in the face of any problem he faces.

“The tranquility of having nothing to hide is priceless” and assured that “The sun is not covered with a finger”.

A thought shared by Frida Sofía (Photo: Instagram Frida Sofía)

A few months ago, Beatriz Pasquel showed her unconditional support for her stepdaughter in her recent release in the world of music, in which he debuted with the song Ándale.

“I couldn’t be happier that the rest of the world can finally see the talent of this wonder of person that I adore with my soul. Over the years I have seen her talent grow, every time I see her I ask her to sing and dance for me, although sometimes she sends me to the scrub, ”wrote the businesswoman on her social networks at the time.

Beatriz Pasquel has nothing but good comments for her stepdaughter (Photo: Instagram Beatriz Pasquel)

Beatriz Pasquel is 22 years married to Pablo Moctezuma, with whom he has dabbled in the restaurant business for a while; She is the daughter of businessman Bernardo Pasquel and designer Jana Jaffe and is described as promoter of love on his Instagram account, where he is followed by more than 14,000 people.

The accusation of Alejandra Guzmán

The message issued by Pasquel was given in relation to what was shared by Alejandra Guzmán through a video, where he declared that he had information about his daughter’s violent behavior, for which he assured that he needed to undergo psychological therapy.

“I found out that he beat his father and his father’s wife. We really do need therapy from a psychologist, ”he said Monday on his Instagram account.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

“Liar, crazy, addicted”: the chronology of attacks by Frida Sofía against Alejandra Guzmán

Frida Sofía opened fire on Alejandra Guzmán again: “Pregnant with me, she smoked marijuana and inhaled cocaine”

“I would not sleep with someone who has been with my daughter”: Alejandra Guzmán denied having betrayed Frida Sofía