Freya Allan starring in the horror thriller ‘Baghead’

From Deadline they report that the actress who participated in the Netflix series, ‘The Witcher’, Freya Allan starring‘Baghead’, a horror thriller from Studiocanal and The Picture Company that will begin production in the autumn in Berlin. The actress recently worked on another project for Studiocanal, an action thriller with Karen Gillan titled ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’.

‘Baghead’ will be an adaptation of a short film by Alberto Corredor, who will make his debut as a feature film director with this project. Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire have written the script for this film whose worldwide sales will take place in the upcoming Cannes market.

The story revolves around a mysterious figure named Baghead, a tiny wrinkled person who is capable of manifesting the dead and bringing them back to our world for brief intervals. People search for the mysterious means to reconnect with their loved ones. However, once in contact with Baghead, the character’s true powers and intentions are revealed and a heavy price must be paid for his contact with the deceased.

The movie takes a similar approach to ‘Saw’, adding supernatural elements. Allan will play the main character of the film, who must face the evil entity that has deep connections to her family’s past.

The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will produce the film along with Roy Lee. For their part, the creators of the short Alberto Corredor and Lorcan Reilly will serve as executive producers, with Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Rachel Henchosberg supervising the project for Studiocanal.

I leave you finally with a preview of the short in question: