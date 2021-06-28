Frequent mistakes when cooking with the air fryer that ruin the final result | Life

The air fryer has become the perfect ally to eat healthy and without fat while enjoying the texture of frying. But be very careful with these mistakes: we make them very frequently and they can ruin the final result.

If you are the happy owner of an air fryer, we don’t have to tell you about all the advantages it offers. The fashionable appliance allows you to enjoy the delicious crunchy texture of frying without the need to add fat, making it ideal for people who want to eat healthy without sacrificing these qualities.

The oil-free fryer is very easy to use: just plug it in, select the program or manually select the time and temperature, put the food in the basket and wait. In addition, it is much more versatile than you might think a priori, since apart from frying it can also be used as an oven to make cakes and pizzas, for example.

But, despite all the virtues that this appliance has, you can accidentally ruin the end result. If you are to prevent this from happening to you, take note of these Common mistakes you can make when cooking with an air fryer:

Do not preheat the air fryer with fresh food. Preheating the diet fryer before cooking fresh food is a key step. Otherwise, not having the correct temperature from the start of cooking, the food may be soft instead of crisp. Using loose and liquid batters. Loose, liquid batters like tempura don’t work well in the air fryer – they slide off the food and into the base of the basket. Instead, use solid, consistent batters. Overfilling the basket. Take a good look at the indicator that refers to the maximum quantity of the basket and do not exceed it. For food to cook evenly and properly, there needs to be space between them so that the air flow can move properly. Do not move the food. If you want to achieve the best results with your air fryer, it is important that you move the food throughout the cooking. This way you make sure that everything is cooked properly and that the toasting is even.

Not clean it well. Keeping the dietary fryer in good hygienic condition is very important if you want to achieve good results. Otherwise, the food you cook can become contaminated with the smells and tastes of previous meals, ruining your dishes. Here we tell you how to clean an air fryer. Not leaving adequate space to receive air. The oil-free fryer needs adequate air circulation, otherwise it cannot build up the air flow needed for cooking inside. Leave about 15 cm of space on all sides. Also, make sure it is placed on a surface that can withstand heat. Add oil when not needed. If you are going to prepare precooked foods, such as frozen potatoes, chicken nuggets or any other product, you do not have to add oil since they already contain it. Add only to fresh ingredients, such as homemade potatoes, meat, or fish, using a spray or vaporizer. Not drying food well. Moisture is the air fryer’s greatest enemy. When it is humid, food is steamed and not crispy, so make sure you dry all the ingredients you put in thoroughly.