Frenzy fuels dogecóin, cryptocurrency meme to $ 50bn

(Bloomberg) – While Coinbase Global Inc. captured the headlines with its debut in the market, the frenzy around cryptocurrencies is taking its craziest turn yet with the price of one that was created as a joke.

On Friday, dogecóin, powered by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, rallied roughly 180%, according to CoinMarketCap.com, reaching a market value of more than $ 48 billion. Now it is 18,000% more than a year ago, when it was trading at US $ 0.002 and was worth about US $ 250 million.

The doge surge is part of a rise in altcoins, a term for all the digital tokens that have emerged mimicking bitcoin. Like most of them, its use case is limited, making it a tool for speculators and raising concerns that a bubble is inflating in a crypto world now worth more than $ 2.25 trillion.

“This reminds me of the dot-com days. We knew something big was happening, many investors were after it. That led to a bubble, ”said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group. “For every Amazon.com, there were 10 pets.com that went bankrupt. Is dogecóin the pets.com of the cryptocurrency era? “

Interest in cryptocurrencies is on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square began allowing bitcoin transactions on their systems, as well as Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of their older clients. rich. Throughout this time, cryptocurrency fans who say blockchain technology will reshape the financial community have been working with them, enriching themselves in the process.

The dogecóin, whose theme is a Shiba-Inu, was created in 2013 as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Earlier this year, Musk caused the coin to skyrocket after a tweet.

But Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings, isn’t buying the hype, as degecóin “doesn’t really serve a purpose.”

“It’s reminiscent of GameStop,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, referring to the meme stock mania that gripped markets in February. “I would be very, very concerned if one of my friends was investing in dogecóin at these prices.”

With little to back up the case for buying cryptocurrencies, the likelihood of them replicating remains high, leaving novice traders vulnerable to heavy losses.

“The government is injecting a lot of monetary and fiscal stimulus into the economy, even worthless assets are being offered,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

However, the popularity of altcoins is hard to ignore. While bitcoin is worth more than $ 1 trillion, the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency universe now exceeds $ 2.25 trillion, according to CoinGecko.com, which tracks more than 6,700 coins.

Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world has declined 28% since the beginning of the year, according to Robbie Liu, an analyst at OKEX Insights, citing data from Tradingview. The waning influence began to accelerate this month, he said in an email on Friday, and bitcoin now accounts for less than 54% of the crypto market capitalization, the lowest level in nearly two years.

“On the altcoin front, we continue to see strong momentum,” Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange, one of the leading crypto derivatives exchanges, said in a note. Balani pointed to the recent record for ether and the increased activity in decentralized finance or DeFi, adding that in the coming days, “decentralized exchange currencies will be in focus, given that the market has validated Coinbase with a valuation of US $ 100 billion. ”.

They are also creating other tokens with shaky or null fundamentals. Cardano and polkadot, both in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, advanced this week.

“Polkadot and cardano currently have very few ‘users’,” said Shashwat Gupta, founder of Altcoinbuzz.io, in an email, although he added that a substantial amount of development is being built for them.

Coinbase’s debut “will finally offer more ‘use cases’ for cryptocurrencies and should keep the market growing,” said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst for North America at Oanda Corp.

