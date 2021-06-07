Frenkie de Jong: “France is the favorite”

06/07/2021 at 10:57 AM CEST

The FC Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong, who is in Portugal concentrated with the Dutch team to prepare for the European Championship, said today that France is the main candidate to win the tournament.

“France is the favorite due to their selection of players and they are the current world champion & rdquor ;, commented the midfielder on Dutch television NOS.

The Netherlands returns to a great competition after not qualifying for the Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. “We are not the main favorite, but one of those countries that has a chance if everything goes well & rdquor ;, indicated the player.

The “A Clockwork Orange” will start the European Championship against Ukraine on June 13, but before that, as part of the preparation, they will meet in friendlies against Scotland (June 2) and Georgia (June 6).

“We have a good group with quality, we are a strong team and we still have enough time to prepare & rdquor ;, he said De Jong, for which the previous concentration in Portugal serves to “spend all day together, train, watch many videos and talk to each other & rdquor ;.

The 24-year-old footballer points to starting with his country and says he does not suffer from fatigue despite having played 51 games for Barcelona this season.

“I feel good, fresh. I just try to take the best possible care of my body and I have a lot of good people around me & rdquor; he said.

Regarding the end of the season with the culé club, he admitted feeling “disappointed & rdquor; for not having conquered LaLiga. “We should have won the game against Granada (1-2), in that case we would have been in the lead for the first time & rdquor ;, he recalled.