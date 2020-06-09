The Tennis history it is not understood without the effort of two of the most powerful and influential nations in Humanity, such as France and UK. The king of racket sport had its genesis in the British Isles, but soon it expanded and took a deep dive in a France passionate about tennis and that has made, makes and will make an effort to perpetuate itself at the top and enjoy Grand Slam champions. Organizers of two of the most important tournaments in the world and with two federations with an important economic muscle to tackle the training of young tennis players, have had great difficulties finding prophets in their land, but even more so to win in foreign territory, that is , Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

And it is that although the tragedy of French tennis is summarized in that Yannick Noah and Mary Pierce Remain your last winners at Roland Garros, the situation is more serious when we look at which French men have managed to reign on the other side of the English Channel. The last one to get it was Yvon Petra, back in 1946. In the Was open, nothingness is the concept that best summarizes the options of the Gauls to win at Wimbledon. Noah never got past the third round, Arnaud Clement signed a meritorious quarterfinal, Sebastian Grosjean it was one more step with his semifinals in 2001, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga made the French parish dream of its semifinals in 2011 and 2012.

However, no Frenchman ever reached the final of the tournament played in the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Yes, it was achieved among the women, with the successes of Amelie Mauresmo, in 2006, and Marion Bartoli, in 2013. Both were a notable surprise and broke a title drought that lasted from 1925, when Suzanne Lenglen won on the London grass. Much more marked is the case of the British in France. Needless to say, the clay is not a surface that dazzles the inhabitants of the islands, and this is confirmed by seeing the record of Roland Garros.

Interestingly, the first edition of the tournament, in 1891, was won by a British: Briggs. Leaving aside this almost anecdotal fact, only Fred Perry in 1935 he was able to make the God Save the Queen sound in the facilities of the Forest of Bologna. The options, in addition, have been scarce. Special mention deserves what was done by Tim Henman, an accomplished specialist in grass and fast tracks that leaked at the party of the Argentine legion in the 2004 edition, reaching the semifinals.

For his part, Andy Murray She has tried it with admirable tenacity and proved to be able to play very well on this surface, granting the victory in the Davis Cup 2015 on this surface and reaching the final of Roland Garros 2016. Among women, the outlook is somewhat more flattering, but it has been too long since a British woman has been able to achieve glory in Paris. It was close Johanna Konta in 2019, with some meritorious semifinals, but it could not happen to Sue barker as the last British woman to win there, in 1976. She also did it years before, in 1966, Ann Haydon-Jones.

05/01/2020 06:05

The Scottish tennis player had until 2015 a very complicated history with clay. The final of Roland Garros 2016, the great thorn of his career.

In short, it is clear that there is a complicated reciprocal relationship between the British and French tennis, that if they have difficulties to be prophets in their fetish tournaments, they are even more difficult to achieve success in the field of the other country. Two European powers that have been overwhelmed by Spanish power in the last decades and are looking for urgent solutions to continue producing champions that give them the opportunity to reign again, whatever the place for it.