French wheat crop rating remains stable, barley harvest paralyzed

PARIS, Jul 2 (.) – Conditions for the French common wheat crop were stable in the week to June 28, while farmers made little progress with the winter barley harvest, data from the agricultural office showed on Friday. FranceAgriMer.

The market expects France, the largest grain producer in the European Union, to have larger harvests this year after more favorable weather than in the previous growing season. However, frequent rains since late June have raised concerns about late crop damage.

79% of common wheat is estimated to be in good or excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week and well above 56% last year, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

Traders say a hot, dry spell is increasingly needed to kill wheat growth before harvest, but with plant development less advanced than last year, the immediate risks are moderate.

Climate concerns have focused more on winter barley, which is often the first major cereal crop in France in the early boreal summer.

The winter barley harvest reached 2%, down from 1% the week before and well below 36% the previous year, FranceAgriMer said.

The good / excellent score for the winter barley crops was slightly reduced to 74% from 75% the previous week.

The good to excellent grade for spring barley dropped from 84% to 83%, while the grain corn grade was unchanged at 89%.

