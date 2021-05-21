French warriors follow in the footsteps of the lightweight world champion in BRAVE CF 51

SEEF DISTRICT._ As a nation with more than 67 million inhabitants, France is an important part of the European panorama and when it comes to martial arts it has always been held in the same esteem as its neighboring countries: Greece ( Pankration), Russia (Sambo) and Switzerland (Schwingen) for the prominent self-defense known as Savate.

Now, there is a new generation of warriors looking to put France on the combat sports map once again, and they plan to do so by exercising their craft in promoting the world’s fastest growing mixed martial arts (MMA).

MMA is still relatively new in France after the sport was legalized in January 2020, but it is developing rapidly and there are many outstanding local talents rising through the ranks of the BRAVE Combat Federation.

Leading the pack is BRAVE CF lightweight world champion Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub, who has a professional record of 16-4 with eight wins by submission and two by knockout.

Ayoub, currently at the top of an eight-fight winning streak, carved his name into the annals of MMA history at BRAVE CF 44 in November 2020 by dethroning Cleiton “Predator” Silva in an emphatic stoppage at the fourth round.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with Ayoub is Benoit “God Of War” St. Denis, an undefeated super lightweight who owns an immaculate 7-0 position with a 100 percent completion rate.

St. Denis has been spectacular since joining the Bahrain-based MMA team. In three of his last four starts, he was the author of a pair of submission wins and a total demolition of British veteran Mario “Rude Boy” Saeed in two rounds.

As St. Denis, who received the BRAVE CF 2020 Submission of the Year award, approaches the top echelon of the organization’s 165-pound weight class, another Frenchman is making waves as part of the active roster.

Hailed by experts as the No. 1 lightweight in the United States, Ylies Djiroun (18-6) made a triumphant promotional debut at the headliner of BRAVE CF 48: ARABIAN NIGHT last March by subduing Russian Abdul-Rakhman. Makhazhiev in the third round courtesy of a guillotine choke.

While it is a performance that deserves a standing ovation, Djiroun continues to marvel at the warm reception he received as a newcomer.

“I have fought for many organizations. I’ve been here and there, but not once did I appear on a poster. But they (BRAVE CF) did that for me. In my first fight, my photo was on the poster. That means a lot for me. It’s important, ”he said.

“I am happy to be with BRAVE CF. I want to be here for a long time. I don’t know what the future holds, but if you’re going to ask me, I just want to stay here. They treat me well and the people behind are nice. I don’t see myself leaving BRAVE CF, ”added Djiroun.

Rounding out the elite cast are Ibrahim “Ibra Kumite” Mane (8-4), Abdoul “Lazy King” Abdouraguimov (12-1), Michael “The Soldier” Aljarouj (7-4) and Yanis “The Galactic” Ghemmouri (8 -1).