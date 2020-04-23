Unable to do part-time jobs because of the isolation of the coronavirus, some French university students are surviving on food donated by the authorities as they struggle to cover everyday expenses.

Queuing for food has become a ritual for many students trying to deal with the unexpected financial pressure brought about by the restrictions adopted to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Foreign students are particularly affected, as they are unable to return home easily.

In the city of Orléans, in central France, students forced to stay in dorms in isolation receive milk, coffee, pasta and canned food, as well as hygiene products.

In some cases, they are entitled to coupons for shopping.

“Many students lost their jobs that allowed them to feed themselves and pay rent for their rooms,” said Alexis Boche, a member of the FSU school and university union.

Most of those confined to the dorms are foreigners from regions such as Africa and Asia.

The president of the University of Orléans, Ary Bruant, said that of the institution’s 3,460 students, almost 1,000 reported “great difficulties” to pay rent or buy basic items.

Most, said Bruant, are foreign students who do not have the luxury of returning home during isolation.

The university converted a building normally used for science teaching into a distribution center.

