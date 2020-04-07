The French Tennis Federation (FFT) is determined that Roland Garros 2020 It is played as normally as possible and for this it has designed an alternative calendar to the ATP, with national tournaments in different areas of the country during the weeks and months prior to the Paris Grand Slam dispute, from September 20 to October 4 . It is an idea still in an embryonic state, which has promoted Thierry Ascione and that has already had the approval of players like Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille. The fact of having only French players would make it possible to celebrate normally before an international tournament, offering an alternative to the battered tourism throughout the country, and an incentive for tennis lovers, as reported by the newspaper L`Equipe .

