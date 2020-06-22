French justice has reopened an investigation for the complaint of a former swimmer who claims to have been raped repeatedly Between August 2010 and October 2013, when he was still a minor, by a member of his same club, the AAS Sarcelles, he published ‘L’Équipe’ on Monday.

The recent testimonies of two other swimmers The team has allowed the investigation to be resumed, which had been shelved last year after the complaint filed on July 2, 2018 by Julie Boursier, who is now 25 years old.

Sexual assaults in the pool

The alleged sexual assaults occurred, in particular in the cabins of the common changing rooms used by members of the Sarcelles club, a city north of Paris.

According to what Julie Boursier told the police, the assailant – of whom L’Équipe does not reveal the name – forced the door, prevented her from leaving and raped her inside despite her resistance. It bit his lips to keep it quiet and not alert the other swimmers.

He tried to cut his veins in 2017

« Sometimes, I was so tired from training that I did nothing. I hoped it would all happen. I was ashamed, « Julie Boursier told investigators.

Too there were assaults in the pool and in the young woman’s own home swimmer, since her mother was vice president of the AAS Sarcelles, and as such even received some members at home.

Julie Boursier’s mother he only found out about the situation when his daughter attempted suicide cutting her veins in early 2017. Since then he has been supporting her to establish responsibilities.