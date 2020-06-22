Classroom of a French school in Poissy, last May 5. . / EPA / IAN LANGSDON / ARCHIVO

(IAN LANGSDON / POOL /)

Paris, June 22 . .- Primary and secondary school students in France return to class on Monday until the summer holidays, within two weeks, with the aim of re-establishing contact with all children, especially with the 4% that has been left behind during confinement.

« Students cannot be left without classes from March to September, » Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer explained in an interview with the « France Inter » radio station, which has set itself the goal that in the next two weeks 6.7 million primary school students and 3.3 million secondary school students attend in person.

To make this possible, the strict sanitary protocol established at the beginning of the de-escalation in May has been greatly relaxed, so that in preschool there is no longer any requirement for distance rules between children of the same class.

In the rest of the courses, the rule that provided for a space of 4 square meters each and a maximum of 15 students per class disappears. From now on, a lateral distance of one meter in the classrooms is enough. Yes, the mandatory mask is maintained for students over 11 years old (and teachers).

Blanquer insisted that confinement has been « a global educational catastrophe » for the tens of millions of students who have been left out of school.

He assured that France is one of the countries that has best responded to this problem since it has « one of the lowest rates in Europe » of students who have fallen behind the school system.

Specifically, he calculated that, if at the beginning of the confinement they were 8%, when the de-escalation began last month that percentage had managed to be reduced by half, which in absolute numbers represents 500,000 students, which constitute « the first of the priorities « back to class and preparation for the next course.

Despite the fact that there are only two weeks left for the holidays, Blanquer justified the return of the students to their schools because « every hour, every day of class counts », because teachers must know the situation of their students and because « there is a dimension psychological that should not be underestimated. «

While waiting for the real figures to be verified, the French minister estimated that around 90% of teachers will be in schools. The rest, the vast majority have justified their absence for medical or family reasons.

According to a survey by the Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting demoscopic institute, at least 61% of parents intended to take their children to school this week.

Those who do not do so will be contacted by the schools to find out what is happening and the usual rules will be applied in those cases because, as the head of Education recalled, « instruction is compulsory in France ».