French actor Philippe Nahon has died at the age of 81 from complications related to the coronavirus. According to the French newspaper Le Monde, Nahon died last Sunday in Paris after several previous ailments he suffered were seriously aggravated by Covid-19.

In his long career, Nahon shot under Jean-Pierre Melville, Mathieu Kassovitz, Jacques Audiard, Luc Besson or Gaspar Noé. The latter, with whom he filmed ‘Carne’ (1991), ‘Solo contra todos’ (1998) ‘or’ Irreversible ‘(2012) dedicated heartfelt words to his “great friend” in an open letter published in the newspaper’ Liberation ‘.

“I will no longer have the sweet opportunity to hug you, like a month ago, on the eve of general confinement. Since that afternoon, when we were able to laugh one last time together, time has stopped. An invisible enemy has made our city a strange paradise ghostly and melancholic. We sleep. We eat (…) We follow the news. We count the sick. We count the dead. And today your name is added to this long and growing list, “writes the filmmaker who says he feels like” in a dream repetitive”.

“We met thirty years ago, when I dreamed of having fun making movies, like Buñuel or Franju”, recalls Noé who in his text thanks the actor for being the man who embodied that “real hero” he was looking for for his cinema for which he was looking ” the quintessence of what I believed to be a normal man. ” “Ah, Philippe, didn’t we have a good time? Friendship exists, you were right,” he concludes.

In addition to the films under Noah’s command, Nahon appeared in other notable French cinema titles such as Jean-Pierre Melville’s “The Confidant” (1963), “The Purple Rivers” (2000) by Mathieu Kassovitz, “High Voltage ‘(2003) by Alexandre Aja,’ Adèle and the mystery of the mummy ‘(2010) by Luc Besson or’ A week in Corsica ‘(2015) by Jean-François Richet.

He also appeared in the Steven Spielberg film set in the First World War ‘Battle Horse’ (2011). Her last work was in ‘Fornacis’, a film written and directed by Aurélia Mengin.

.