French or Italian: What is the real origin of Bugatti?

How do you define the origin of a car manufacturer? This is perhaps the underlying question behind the Bugatti dilemma. The manufacturer, for some French and for others Italian, has been raising this enormous question for decades with arguments of all types and for all audiences. The official version is more or less clear, but still we are going to carry out a historical review today, and also anecdotal, to discover if Bugatti is truly a French manufacturer, or if on the contrary it is an Italian manufacturer.

Why is Bugatti Italian?

Like any good reputable manufacturer, Bugatti owes its name to its founder: Ettore Arco Isidoro Bugatti (1881-1947). Considering this, from this perspective, which is defended by many, Bugatti is as Italian as the Colosseum, the Vespa or the Mozzarella. This reality should not surprise us, because this maxim that uses the origin of a founder applies equally to dozens of manufacturers, cars or anything else. It is more, bad that despite many defenders of the origin of a brand based on its production, we must not overlook that in 1987 Bugatti began what was perhaps its most Italian time through the acquisition made by Romano Artioli which led to the construction of a new factory in Campogalliano, Italy, moving all the activity of the brand to Italian soil, giving life to the iconic Bugatti EB110 … and a new bankruptcy in 1995.

The true (French) origin of Bugatti

But the reality is that Ettore Bugatti emigrated to France to lay the foundations of what was the original Bugatti, that of its first great era of splendor whose goal was to surpass Rolls-Royce and Maybach. Bugatti was founded in 1909 in Molsheim, Alsace, a French region that during the period from 1871 to 1919 was part of the German Empire. Thus, and until its disappearance in 1962 after being seriously affected by the conflicts of World War II, the most French, luxurious and exclusive Bugatti was the one that gave the brand image and notoriety. After this period, and although there were several attempts to re-float the brand after the war, Bugatti closed its doors permanently in 1962, remaining in oblivion for 25 years until the arrival of Artioli.

The current reality of Bugatti: above all, German

Y We then reached Bugatti’s second golden age, an era that began with the acquisition by the Volkswagen group in 1998. as part of Ferdinand Piëch’s ambitious project. Volkswagen buys the Bugatti rights from Artioli, establishing a business plan where the firm returns to its origins, including the establishment of its headquarters and factory in Molsheim. Thus, with the entry into the Volkswagen group, Bugatti recovers its French origins with that halo of luxury and exclusivity, something that the brand has vehemently defended since its first projects already under the control of the German giant.

This does not mean that at the engineering level, Volkswagen has turned Bugatti into the technological showcase of the entire group. From the Veyron to the Chiron, through the new Divo or La Voiture Noire, all are projects carried out under the group’s Know-How. Thus, the advances and milestones reached in all these cars, sooner or later have an impact on the rest of the group’s manufacturers. Thus, from an Italian founder, but manufactured in France, Bugatti is now more German than anything else.

Bugatti has become the technological showcase of the Volkswagen group

That which, the reminiscences of the beginnings of the brand and those French origins are constant in this new stage, something that Bugatti has taken advantage of for the naming of its cars, the launch of models and special editions inspired by relevant figures of the brand (Chiron, Divo, Rembrandt, Jean Bugatti, etc.) and, of course, preserve its history in pursuit to maintain the status as one of the most exclusive and expensive manufacturers in the world.

As an anecdote, despite Bugatti’s defense of its French origin with such recent productions as La Votiure Noire honoring the highly-valued Type 57 SC Atlantic, it is fair to acknowledge that the French firm does not deny its Italian stage either, creating in 2019 the Bugatti Centodieci as a tribute to the EB110 Super Sport; even going so far as to present it at the abandoned Campogalliano factory.