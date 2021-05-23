French National Team in Euro: luxury trident with Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema | National teams

Without a doubt, the French National Team will have a luxury offensive trident: Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, who are excited about the conquest of a third trophy in the Eurocup, the same one that escaped them in the 2016 final, when Portugal beat them in the final by the smallest difference.

The time has come to settle accounts and the French national team, led by Didier Deschamps, presented a scandal payroll on Tuesday. The eyes fell on the MGB (Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema), the trident with which any coach dreams. How do you get to this call?

Last duels with national team



Antoine Griezmann: he comes from delivering the victory (0-1) to France, on the date of the European Elimination of March 31, against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He started and played the whole game with Mbappé. He scored on a pass from Adrien Rabiot.

Kylian Mbappé: he played that last qualifying match against Bosnia, but has not scored since October 2020. His last goal with the Gauls shirt was in the victory (1-2) against Croatia, for the Nations League. Griezmann also scored that day.

Karim Benzema: His last performance was a friendly against Armenia on October 8, 2015, in which he scored two goals in a 4-0 victory. The last official match, moves to July 4, 2014 and took place in the middle of the World Cup in Brazil, when France played the quarterfinals against Germany. That day, with Benzema wearing the ’10’, the Gauls fell 1-0. The Germans would win the Cup that year.

How do they get to the Eurocup?

This French trident arrives with 88 goals and 30 assists in his pocket. Not bad for the European Championship that will start on June 11.

Griezmann arrives at the national team empty-handed, after a difficult season in Barcelona. The Catalan team attacker has played 50 games and scored 19 goals and assisted 12 times, this 2020/21 season, adding the Spanish League, the King’s Cup and the Champions League.

Mbappé has managed to score 40 goals and assist ten times throughout the season. After being eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions League at the hands of Manchester City, now PSG is excited to save its season, first by winning the French Cup final, which will be this Wednesday against Monaco, and the weekend by conquering the League. They are one point behind Lille so they need to win and wait for “extra help”.

Benzemá, 33, will arrive with a good record this season with Real Madrid. He adds 29 goals and 8 assists in 45 games, for all competitions; 22 of them have been for LaLiga. With the national team jersey he has scored 27 goals in 81 games (59 as a starter), since his debut in March 2007.