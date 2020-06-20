© Twitter Toulouse FC

The French Professional Soccer League (LFP) ruled to keep the number of First Division teams at 20 next season, which would mean the loss of category of Toulouse and Amiens, after Justice provisionally nullify those declines.

The LFP’s board of directors indicated in a statement that it has called for next Tuesday a meeting of its general assembly – which brings together all the professional clubs and is its decision-making body – to rule on this matter.

On the board of directors, after an « in-depth examination », 23 of its 25 members opted for the format of a league with 20 teams, while the other two abstained.

On June 9, the State Council – the highest body of administrative justice – validated the premature end of the championship with the classification that existed before the suspension of the competition in early March.

However, at the same time it forced to configure the next season with 22 clubs before June 30, after the appeal presented by Amiens and Toulouse to avoid descent.

A league with 22 clubs raises some reluctance, mainly because the distribution of television rights would have to be renegotiated, but also because it would force adjustments to the calendar.