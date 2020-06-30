Forum spokesperson AsturiasAdrián Pumares has asked the government about possible solutions to this ruling. Pedro Sánchez has transferred the request to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation to report the problem to the French government and try to solve it.

Spain is investigating the interference of French DTT

In Spain, the technicians are studying the event in order to attenuate interference, in addition to developing a plan that effectively solves the problem beyond the palliative solutions that have been proposed.

Among these temporary solutions proposed by Borja Sánchez, the Minister of Science, Innovation and University of the Asturian Government, it has been recommended increase signal strengthchange the polarity broadcast, or install a new issuer. Another option is to use streaming broadcasts over the Internet with services like TDTChannels.

The last time these interferences occurred was at the end of December 2019. At that time, the absence of rain and clouds was pointed out as a cause, where the sea made the waves of French DTT to be better reflected until reaching Spain. . The problem is usually bi-directional as well, although we have found no complaints about it from France.

The heat and the sea, main culprits

The failure is normally caused by the so-called effect «fading«. It usually occurs in summer in coastal areas, where fading causes the range of the DTT signal to vary due to the heat and humidity of the sea, since water vapor modifies the propagation conditions of the DTT signal. Thus, the signal goes further, and the signal emitted on those frequencies from different repeaters causes interference as is happening these days between Asturias and France. This effect is usually reduced at night because the evaporation caused by the Sun is reduced.

Another phenomenon that occurs relatively frequently in Spain is the interference between the DTT and 4G, since the 800 MHz band where 4G operates is very close to DTT at present, since DTT comes to broadcast at frequencies up to 794 MHz, and Orange’s lower frequencies start in the block of 5 MHz between 791 and 796 MHz. The fault is solved with a simple LTE filter that blocks these frequencies, allowing only signals of up to 790 MHz to pass through.

Luckily, with the Second Digital Dividend, these interferences will disappear, and we hope that with the new tender for the 700 MHz bands, a minimum space will be respected to avoid this type of interference.