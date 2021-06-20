French Grand Prix: What time and where to see ‘Checo’ Pérez?

MEXICO CITY.

The Formula 1 returns to activity two weeks after the victory of the Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who achieved his first win with the team Red bull and now it must be used thoroughly again to aspire to another great moment in the French Grand Prix, where he will start from the fourth position on the grid.

The native of Guadalajara he will have before him his partner Max Verstappen, who achieved pole, in addition to the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton (2) and Valteri Bottas (3), who will be right between the two Red Bull drivers in a war for the constructors’ championship.

The so-called ‘silver arrows’ of Hamilton and Bottas regained ground after their last two disastrous performances and on this occasion they will again stand up to ‘Checo’ and Verstappen, who have taken the opportunity to put their team on top.

WHERE AND WHAT TIME WILL THE FRENCH GP BE?

The French Grand Prix will be held at the Paul Ricard circuit on Sunday, June 20, starting at 8:00 AM Central Mexico.

WHERE TO SEE THE FRENCH GP?

The race will be broadcast through the Star Action signal (formerly called Fox Action) and by Fox Sports 3 live and with a replay at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico, in addition to being broadcast by the service of streaming Formula 1 TV Pro.

