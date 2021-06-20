French GP – Sainz, Ferrari leader at Paul Ricard: «I notice that since Monaco I have gone very fast»

After two consecutive poles, Ferrari has returned to where it belongs this year at Paul Ricard and has had to settle for being the best team in the rest. This achievement has been possible thanks to an exceptional performance by Carlos Sainz.

What Ferrari It was not going to be there to fight for pole at Paul Ricard, it was obvious, so the goal of the Italians became that of the races prior to Monaco: to be the best team in the intermediate group.

And one more Saturday, Ferrari has achieved this purpose, although this time thanks to a Carlos Sainz that is increasingly more accurate in classification. The Spanish rider achieved a creditable fifth place, narrowly beating Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

“We are on the right track, let’s see if tomorrow we can get the start and the strategy right, which are the other two things to work on,” says Sainz after the good result. “But hey, the first qualifying without problems in a long time, the races go by and I’m feeling more comfortable”.

The medium tire

After the red flags of Monaco and Baku, this time Q3 passed without incident and all the drivers were able to show their full potential. In Q2, the majority option was the medium tire, something that surprised Carlos Sainz.

“There wasn’t much difference (between the two compounds),” admits Sainz. «Today we have made the medium work much better. Yesterday with more heat we could not do it, but today I put it on and suddenly I have dropped a second, so I was about to put it in Q3. We were all surprised by that tire and I am happy to be able to start with it tomorrow ».

«The soft at the end was going well, I managed to do two very good laps in Q3. When you are comfortable with the car and understand the tire, in the end it shows », reiterates a Sainz who has surpassed his teammate by 147 thousandths.

As things are, Sainz is still on the right track and in France he hopes to finish with a good race that will allow him to finish the weekend fully satisfied after zero errors.

“We’re on that. Of course, that today there were no red flags or problems in Q3 has helped ”, says Sainz. «I honestly notice that since Monaco I have gone very fast and here just not so much has happened. The races are passing and I am improving, I think it is something natural ».