French GP – Sainz admits Ferrari tire fiasco: “Very bad overall”

It is not the first time that Ferrari has lost their qualifying gains in the race, and this time fifth and eighth on the grid turned into 11th and 16th places at the end of the French Grand Prix.

Ferrari he has had the worst result at Paul Ricard since 1996 at the French Grand Prix, when Michael Schumacher and Eddie Irvine reaped a double abandonment at Magny-Cours.

And worst of all is that the 11th place of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s 16th was totally deserved, as none of the Ferrari drivers suffered any mishaps beyond a completely disastrous pace.

“When you have such a bad rhythm, you can’t do anything with strategy”

We had already seen signs of this in Baku and in previous races, but on the French circuit the situation has become much more evident and after starting fifth, Carlos Sainz has not been able to hold in the top ten and he’s heading into the two Austrian races with no more points to add to his loot from the first six races of the year.

No margin for reaction

When asked if the strategy could have been better, Carlos Sainz admitted that it was not, because the pace was so bad that there was no possibility of doing things differently.

«On the strategy side there was not much to do, when you have such a bad rhythm, so much degradation, so much graining, so much everything … you can’t do anything with the strategy », recognizes Carlos Sainz. “Charles (Leclerc) stopped early because he had run out of wheels and I was also just right, but I knew that to stop on lap 13, no matter how much Charles undercuts you, in the end you don’t make it.

Loading tweet … 1406634907690995719

“I had to try to get to lap 16 or 17, which is when (the simulation) told you that you could reach the end. I managed to arrive almost by a miracle and I managed to make the stop, slow … but very bad in general. We have to look at how there are teams that can make a stop doing 1:36 at the end and us doing 1:39 or 1:40 and we put them half a second in qualifying, “he commented in reference to McLaren.

A problem to solve

Carlos Sainz is clear that the main problem of Ferrari SF21 It is in the degradation of the tires, something that in many races has been masked by the circumstances, but that in a demanding and hot circuit like Paul Ricard’s has hatched without compassion.

“It is clear that there is something wrong with the tires, it is something that I noticed from the first day I joined the team, that the tire in the race does not go. It is what we have to work on, what we have to focus on now, trying to understand what we are doing wrong in the race to go so slow, ”laments Sainz.

Verstappen and Red Bull beat Hamilton and Mercedes at Paul RicardRead news

Now come the two races in Austria, in which the Spanish driver hopes to try different solutions to minimize the car’s limitations. «Let’s experiment, surely you will see us trying things to try to solve this problem, because it is already becoming evident that in the race we are going backwards and we have some problem with the tires. So we will have to analyze and see how we can improve it, “concluded Sainz, who remains seventh in the drivers’ championship with 42 points.

However, Ferrari loses third place in the constructors’ position at the hands of McLaren, which has 110 points for the 94 of the Italian squad.