French GP – Red Bull, facing a crucial day: “If we win here, we can do it at any circuit”

The antecedents in Paul Ricard mark an absolute dominance of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton in this circuit. However, it seems that the trend will definitely change this year.

Max verstappen and Red Bull threaten to definitively reverse the trend of recent years in Formula 1, as the Dutch driver achieved a pole on Saturday afternoon that breaks the absolute dominance of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton at the Paul Ricard circuit.

The Briton had achieved all the poles and previous victories on this track since his return to the calendar of the Formula 1 in 2018, but Red Bull arrived here with the lead of both championships and has no intention of letting it slip away.

“It’s great to have both cars up there”

“Great performance from Max today, he was fast in most of the sessions throughout the weekend and I think as a team they have been constantly improving the car. It certainly gives us more confidence, “he said. Christian horner after the brilliant pole of its pilot.

“Let’s see how it goes tomorrow, but this circuit has been a stronghold for Mercedes in recent years, so if we can beat them here, then we can beat them anywhere », says the director of Red Bull Racing.

Czech, among the best

One of the keys to the weekend is in the aerodynamic configuration of the Red Bull RB15, which can be allowed to reduce its levels of downforce to be faster on the straight without penalizing on the corners.

“We have taken a bit of downforce from the car, you can see from the size of the rear wing compared to Mercedesso we are using less energy in sector 2 and we are going faster on the straight because we have less resistance, ”confirms Horner. “We continue to have a very good time in sector 3, which is helping us to generate a competitive lap time.”

But what will really be crucial in the race is the presence of Sergio perez in the front positions, something that allows Red Bull to fight on an equal footing with the Mercedes.

“The best thing for us this weekend is that we also have Checo on top,” exclaims Horner. “We already saw the work you did in Baku two weeks ago and having two cars in play gives us different strategic options, we are in good shape for tomorrow’s race. It’s great for the team to have both cars up there.

For the past few years, Max Verstappen has been at the mercy of Mercedes’ strategy of an uneven 2v1. Something that changed in Baku and that resulted in the triumph of Sergio Pérez after the abandonment of his teammate in what was on the way to being a double for the Anglo-Austrian team.