French GP (Le Mans) MotoGP 2021: All times and where to watch for free

The action is back for lovers of Motorcycle World Championship. The world of MotoGP lands this weekend with him Shark Grand Prix de France, or what is the same, the French Grand Prix. It takes place on the legendary Le Mans circuit, the cradle of Motorsport and a special track loved by most drivers.

The Le Mans circuit was visited by the Motorcycle World Championship for the first time in 1969, when the most successful rider of all time, Giacomo Agostini, took victory in the premier class of that time, the 500 cc. Since 2000 this route has not missed any appointment.

In the technical part of the circuit, we talk about a track with 4.2 kilometers long and 13 meters wide. Its main straight measures 674 meters and ends in a very fast first corner that leads to a chicane. In total sum 16 curves, being 5 to the left and 9 to the right.

In addition, we must not forget that this weekend there are not only Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP, but also the electric MotoE will face each other.

The fastest lap time in the race for the premier class it is in the possession of a Spanish pilot, Maverick Viñales, who shot in 1: 32,309 in the 2017 race. Can the Yamaha man play a good role in this new appointment on the calendar? Will Marc Márquez find himself better on his Honda? Will Pedro Acosta thrill us again in the Moto3 category?

Schedules GP France Le Mans MotoGP

Friday May 14

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP1 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP1 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP1 Moto2 11:50 12:20 FP1 MotoE 13:15 13:55 FP2 Moto3 14: 10 14:55 FP2 MotoGP 15:10 15:50 FP2 Moto2 16:50 17:20 FP2 MotoE

Saturday 15 May

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 09:00 09:40 FP3 Moto3 09:55 10:40 FP3 MotoGP 10:55 11:35 FP3 Moto2 11:50 12:20 FP3 MotoE 12:35 12:50 Q1 Moto3 13: 00 13:15 Q2 Moto3 13:30 14:00 FP4 MotoGP 14:10 14:25 Q1 MotoGP 14:35 14:50 Q2 MotoGP 15:10 15:25 Q1 Moto2 15:35 15:50 Q2 Moto2 16:10 17 : 00 E Pole MotoE

Sunday May 16

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 08:20 08:40 Moto3 Warm Up 08:50 09:10 Moto2 Warm Up 09:20 09:40 MotoGP Warm Up 10:05 – MotoE Race 11:00 – Moto3 Race 12:20 – Moto2 Race 14:00 – MotoGP Race