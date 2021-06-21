French GP – Hamilton, happy to banish the myth of the chassis: “They are all the same”

After an unfortunate weekend for Valtteri Bottas in Baku, Mercedes made the decision to exchange the chassis of its two drivers to rule out problems in either of them. This has been the case and Lewis Hamilton affirms that it is a simple myth.

It is very common that, when a driver has several bad results in relation to his partner, he begins to have doubts about the state of the chassis of his car, which may have suffered cracks or damage during the competition.

This is what Valtteri Bottas hinted after a disastrous weekend in Azerbaijan and Mercedes exchanged the chassis of their two drivers ahead of the French Grand Prix. And, while in training on Friday Lewis hamilton He found it very difficult to follow in the wake of his teammate, in Saturday’s qualifying he performed at a higher level.

“We have been chasing each other’s tail at set-up”

“It’s been a very tough weekend mentally trying to put the car in a good performance window, we’ve been chasing the tail at set-up”, admits Lewis Hamilton, who will start second on the grid ahead of Bottas and after Max Verstappen.

“I’m glad to be able to prove that this is a wrong myth: the quality of the work of our engineers, you know, all cars are exactly the same »says the British.

Valtteri BottasFor his part, he also claims to be relieved to see that both cars have performed at a similar level at Paul Ricard and that the bad times in Baku, where he could not even score, have been left behind.

Red Bull, facing a crucial day: «If we win here, we can do it at any circuit» Read news

“It has been a strong weekend and much better than a couple of weeks ago, so at least the pace has been there”Bottas notes. “In Q3 the car went well, so I didn’t feel like there was much more lap time. The first lap was not good, but the second was, so we have to find out where we lost some speed.

However, not all is good news, as Red Bull has been superior in a circuit so far exclusive preserve for Mercedes. “We can’t be too happy to be third because it was a strong weekend, but Red Bull was faster today.”. Supports Bottas.

The final duel, starting at 15:00 CET.