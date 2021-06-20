French GP – Alonso takes the reins at Alpine: «Happy with the way things are going»

Alpine has once again shown its weaknesses, but while Esteban Ocon has finished out of the points, Fernando Alonso has managed to save the furniture and add four more points.

We can almost take for granted that the crisis of Fernando Alonso his return to Formula 1 has come to an end. The Spanish rider has added his second consecutive Grand Prix as a clear reference for Alpine and well above the performance of Esteban Ocon, who at the beginning of the season was the clear reference for the team.

After eighth place on the grid and sixth place in the race in Baku, the two-time world champion has completed the French Grand Prix with a ninth place on Saturday and an eighth on Sunday, which allows him to add 17 points in the first seven races, five more than his teammate.

Suffering with the medium tire

But things did not start too well, despite a very good start by Fernando Alonso, as the graining appeared very early on the medium tires and the Spaniard fell in a few laps from seventh to eleventh.

“The start was good and I climbed some position”, Fernando Alonso recalled. “Apart from the graining of the first half, I think Sunday was good and four points in the pocket, it was a good weekend in general.”

“We have statistics for the whole year and I think we are the second or third best in the starts and today was another good start. In the first and second corners also being aggressive and without the graining problem I think we could have been perhaps ahead of Daniel (Ricciardo, sixth classified) », has dared to predict.

But the aforementioned graining limited the options in the end, as Alonso himself has acknowledged. «If there was another (tire) harder, even better. Let’s see when we get the C3, C2 and C1 (the hardest Pirelli compounds) because the truth is that we are a little more comfortable with hard tires. We had graining very early in the race and that compromised the strategy a bit.

“We expected to stop on lap 20 or 22 and I think we stopped on 17 or 16 (lap 18) even with a lot of graining already. If we had stopped at 14, nothing would have happened, because we were already going very slowly. But that’s what there is, we started ninth and finished eighth, so we more or less ran the race we wanted », has valued Alonso.

“Seeing that there were 34 laps to go with the hard tire, I saw it difficult,” said the Spaniard in relation to the options of maintaining the one-stop strategy. So we talked about plan B, which was two stops today. But there is a moment in the race with 12 or 13 laps to go that is no longer worth stopping because there is no time to recover.. We had a bit of dialogue but in the end we saw that it was best to continue.

The work pays off

Although Alpine continues to show many limitations, the truth is that Fernando Alonso is already close to his maximum potential and the results are coming. «Eighth here, sixth in Baku, in Q3 in the last two races with very different circuits, so I think I can go happy with how things are going ».

Now, Alonso is heading to Austria to take part in two Grand Prix at the circuit of Red bull ring to complete the triplet of consecutive races. Spanish will surely arrive in July in top form and offering its best version.