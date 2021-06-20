French GP – Alonso makes the most of the Alpine: «This time I was happy from Q1»

Fernando Alonso gradually returns to being the one everyone expected and has sneaked back into Q3 to lead his team on the grid. The Spanish rider will start ninth in the home Grand Prix for Alpine.

Esteban Ocon has not been able to overcome his teammate, Fernando Alonso, and it begins to become habitual. While the Frenchman had to settle for 11th position, the Spaniard entered Q3 to take ninth position, confirming that he is becoming more and more comfortable with his Alpine A521.

“I think it was a good time because we got the maximum,” says Fernando Alonso. «From the second attempt of Q1 to Q3 I have always moved by two tenths up or down (Editor’s note: best time in Q1, 1: 32.158; best time in Q3, 1: 31.549). I could have put another ten sets of tires, which would have kept me moving more or less in that band.

Loading tweet … 1406266957649829888

«In other times it didn’t happen, I always left with a bittersweet taste because I thought I could have gotten more performance to have more opportunities. However, this time I was more or less happy from Q1 ”, reiterated the two-time world champion.

Bet on the medium tire

The Alpine drivers, like most of the Q2 participants, have opted for the medium tire to record their best times in that session, so Alonso will start with this compound in Sunday’s race.

“Normally, red is the one that costs me the most and I always have a little more movement,” admits Alonso. «My more aggressive driving the harder tire supports it a little better And here, we knew that we were going to try to do the time trial with the yellows (middle), we started to reserve them already from Friday and we had three (games) for today. Even for Q3, because we thought we were going faster on a lap even than with the red one.

Verstappen breaks the dominance of Hamilton in the poles of FranceRead news

Finally, in Q3, Alonso made the first attempt with a new set of medium tires, while has turned to the soft ones again for the final attempt, which in the end has given him his personal best time.

Heading into the race, Alonso knows that it will be difficult for him to advance positions, although the sensations that Alpine left in practice on Friday were very positive.

“It’s going to be very tight, we have bad customers around us, McLaren and Ferrari, plus maybe those who come out behind us with new tires. The points are going to be expensive, I don’t think it will be a race with many points, but we are going to be there and take advantage of any opportunity, “concluded Alonso.