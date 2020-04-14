The French government predicts a decrease in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 8% in 2020 and a public deficit of 9%, two ministers announced to local media on Tuesday.

“Our growth forecast will be set at -8%” in the revised budget proposal, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview with RMC / BFMTV. For his part, the Minister of Public Accounts, Gerald Darmanin, predicted on France Info radio a public deficit of 9% of GDP and a debt of 115%, due to the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.