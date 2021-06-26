French fries and salty packaged snacks: their regular consumption increases your risk of dying early by 50%

Let’s be honest one of the biggest challenges when it comes to eating is planning healthy and nutritious meals. In such a way that it is always easier to resort to accessible meals that are not entirely healthy, the truth is that when it comes to snacks The risk is greater! In most cases, snacks are generally reduced to what we have on hand or find in the first store on the way. The reality is that there are some salty snack foods that are best avoided for the sake of health. In fact, a recent study found that eating starchy snacks like French fries and other similar salty snacks, can increase the risk of premature death.

This interesting research work comes from a new study conducted by the Harbin Medical University in China and was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association What did it consist of? The researchers analyzed data from 21,503 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2003 to 2014 in the United States. As part of the study, dietary patterns were observed at each meal throughout the day. The group members were at least 30 years old at the beginning of the study and were almost evenly divided with 51% women. Interestingly, the researchers used the National Death Index from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of the study. The objective was cross-reference participants who died up to the end of 2015 due to heart disease, cancer, or any other cause.

Study lead author Ying Li, a professor in the department of nutrition and food hygiene at the School of Public Health, Harbin Medical University, stated in the press release on the study: “People are increasingly concerned about what they eat and when they eat. That is why our team sought to better understand the effects that different foods have when they are consumed in certain meals ”.

The participants were divided into different groups based on what they typically ate as snacks throughout the day. According to the type of snacks they were categorized as: grain snacks, starchy snacks, fruit snacks, and dairy snacks. The results found that participants who ate starchy foods such as potato chips between meals were associated with a 50-52% increased risk of death from any cause, as well as a 44-57% increased risk of death. related to cardiovascular disease.

Other interesting findings:

This study opened the conversation in many ways, as in addition to finding out that it is always best to avoid starchy snacks like French fries between meals. It also yielded other valuable information on the healthiest choices when it comes to eating. In such a way that the team of researchers took a similar breakdown to the midday meals, categorizing the participants with different types of diet: a western lunch, a vegetable-based lunch, and a fruit-based lunch. The results showed that participants who ate a Western lunch, consisting primarily of refined grains, solid fats, cheese, added sugars, and cured meat, saw a 44% increased risk of death from heart disease. On the other hand, group members who ate a fruit-based lunch consisting primarily of whole grains, fruits, yogurt, and nuts saw a 34% decrease in risk of death due to cardiovascular disease.

Last but not least, the study found another great finding about health benefits of consuming a plant-based dinner. Therefore they separated the participants into groups with different styles of dinner: western dinner, a vegetable dinner, and a fruit dinner. The results found that eating a plant-based dinner was associated with a 23% reduction in deaths related to heart disease and a 31% reduction in deaths from any cause. According to the researchers, the group that ate plant-based dinners was defined as the group that consumed in greater quantity colorful and varied vegetables: green leafy vegetables, other colored vegetables: yellow, red and orange, and legumes for dinner.

The researchers concluded that When we eat can be as important to health as what we eat. The truth is that there are foods that will always be a good idea to integrate into any meal of the day, bet on everything that is natural and integral. Fruits and vegetables will always be the best ally, also whole grains, nuts, seeds, yogurt, low-fat cheeses, natural smoothies and liquids such as infusions and teas.

–

It may interest you: