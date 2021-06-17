French F1 GP: some interesting figures

Here are some interesting figures from the last Baku GP and others related to this weekend, in which the seventh round of the 2021 F1 season will be held.

June 16, 2021 (18:10 CET)

Map of the Paul Ricard circuit where the F1 French GP will be held this weekend

1.98

The seconds it took for Red Bull mechanics to change Max Verstappen’s wheels in Baku two weeks ago. It is the third time this season that they have managed to make a pit stop of less than 2 seconds in length and the 12th time since 2020.

Verstappen’s pit stop in the Baku race was only 1.98 seconds

4

More than 4g for 0.4 seconds the riders endure in three areas of the Paul Ricard circuit with heavy braking. Curve 11 is where the greatest g-force is recorded: with 4.9g. The Suzuka, Mexico and Interlagos circuits also have three zones, while Albert Park in Melbourne has four.

4

Checo Pérez has climbed to the podium driving with four different teams in F1: with Sauber 3, Force India (5), Racing Point (2) and Red Bull (1).

Checo Pérez took the podi for the first time with a Red Bull in Baku

5

Fifth was the furthest position on the grid in which a driver has managed to win an F1 race at Paul Ricard: in 1973 with Ronnie Peterson and in 1985 with Nelson Piquet. 2 drivers have won starting from fourth place: Alan Jones in 1980 and Alain Prost in 1990. The driver who started the furthest on the grid and who managed to get on the podium was Emerson Fittipaldi in 1971, when from 17th place he crossed the finish line third.

8

Michael Schumacher is the driver who has won the French Grand Prix the most times, 8, and all of them at the Magny-Cours circuit.

61

This weekend’s will be the 61st F1 French Grand Prix. This race debuted on the calendar in 1950. Until 2008 it has always been contested, except in 1955.

247

The different track configurations that can be made at the Paul Ricard circuit since its renovation and modernization in 2002 and those of recent years. The route can go from 0.8 to 5.86 km. The length to be used this weekend during the F1 GP will be 5,842 km.

251

This season, Max Verstappen has led the race 251 laps this season, almost double the sum of the rest of the drivers (129).

343

The number of laps engine manufacturer Honda has led in the race at the Paul Ricard circuit, which is more than three times the number of laps next on the list, Mercedes, with 105.