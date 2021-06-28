French F1 GP 2021: Verstappen hunts Hamilton and goes for the World Championship; Fernando Alonso 8th, Carlos Sainz 11th

On Saturday a new Red Bull victory was in sight at the French Grand Prix and this time, Max Verstappen did not disappoint. He brought the RB16B to fruition to clinch the final overtaking, with two laps to go, on a Lewis Hamilton who fought back without tires like the legendary racer that he is and making the new value of F1 sweat blood, which is decided for the World Cup.

Max has now 12 points over Hamilton, coming out of the seventh round of the season. There are 15 more scheduled on the calendar, but it is very likely that several will not be held. But It is not by number of races, but a question of trends. Mercedes suffers on tracks that were territory of his absolute dominion and Red Bull starts smelling blood, like Verstappen, that is consolidated as an almost unstoppable pilot. F1 has taken a total turnaround, with tThree consecutive victories for Milton Keynes (from Monaco), something that had not happened since 2013.

Special mention deserves a brutal Checo Pérez, who achieved his second consecutive podium, after the victory of Baku, and start to shadowing Valtteri Bottas every other day, with what Red Bull shoots in the World-wide of Constructors with 215 points, by the 178 of Mercedes.

Alonso, an eighth against logic

Fernando Alonso was once again stellar in several moments of the test. I came out eighth, it became sixth ahead of the two McLaren and Leclerc, fell to hell at the end of the first stint, and then, with the set of hard tires he rallied from 16th to eighth final. A roller coaster with an excellent rhythm for more than half a race, with which gave an account of the two Ferraris and the two Aston Martin, unapproachable for Alpine in recent appointments.

Alonso he adds four points with which he already gets 5 from Esteban Ocon, who finished 14th after starting 11th. That was the level of the A521 at Paul Ricard and Fernando was far above his car, defying any type of calculation and logic.

Ferrari sinking with tires

The sand one was for Ferrari, with a SF21 that undid the tires in a handful of laps, first the means and then the hard. The performance of the car It was painful for a Carlos Sainz who resisted as long as he could until he was passed by Stroll a few laps from the end, with which he lost the tenth and last point. Worse was Leclerc, always below Spanish during the weekend. He finished 16th, after a hot flash in which he passed to the prompter. Day to forget and come back in Austria next week, on a track where they will do much better.

2021 French Grand Prix

1º M. Verstappen (M) Red Bull 53

2º L. Hamilton (D) Mercedes + 0″9 53

3º V. Bottas (D) Mercedes + 9 “5 53

4º S. Perez (D) Red Bull + 12″4 53

5º L. Norris (D) McLaren + 62″1 53

6º D. Ricciardo (D) McLaren + 70 “9 53

7º P. Gasly (D) AlphaTauri + 71″0 53

8º Fernando Alonso (D) Alpine + 72″4 53

9º S. Vettel (M) Aston Martin + 80″5 53

10º L. Stroll (M) Aston Martin + 87″5 53

11º Carlos Sainz (D) Ferrari + 89″0 53

12º G. Russell (D) Williams + 1 vuelta 52

13th Y. Tsunoda (D) AlphaTauri + 1 lap 52

14º E. Ocon (M) Alpine + 1 vuelta 52

15th A. Giovinazzi (M) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 52

16º C. Leclerc (M) Ferrari + 1 lap 52

17th K. Raikkonen (D) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 52

18th N. Latifi (D) Williams + 1 lap 25

19th M. Schumacher (M) Haas + 1 lap 52

20th N. Mazepin (D) Haas + 1 lap 52

Verstappen’s error start, Hamilton leading

Max Verstappen skipped the turn 1 bollard under braking, losing position to Hamilton, who was in the lead.

Behind, Carlos Sainz came to be paired with Checo for the fourth and Fernando Alonso gained three positions by passing Leclerc, and Norris. Later the Ferrari one recovered the sixth place and Fernando remained eighth. Great departure from the Asturian.

The two McLaren pass Alonso (v 11/53)

Much faster than the Alpine, Fernando was overtaken by Ricciardo and Norris to drop to 10th. His medium tires were beginning to sag. On lap 13, Vettel (with the hard one) passed Fernando and left him out of the points in the eleventh.

Leclerc stop, the first (V15)

The medium tires lasted less than expected for Ferrari and the Monegasque stopped after being passed by Ricciardo. Daniel stopped on lap 17 to try the ‘undercut’ on Gasly and on Sainz.

Paran Bottas, Sainz and Gasly

Valtteri tried to attack Verstappen’s second and Carlos tried to defend himself from Ricciardo without success, as he lost the position.

Max took cover on the next lap. and kept the second on Bottas. Hamilton stayed on track incomprehensibly. Alonso also stopped on lap 19

Hamilton for the last in the 20 and Verstappen steals his wallet

Clamorous error by Mercedes, who did not stop Lewis on the lap following Bottas and by waiting lost the lead he had won at the start. Hamilton began to pressure Max relentlessly, but he did not seem able to overtake Red Bull on the track.

Sainz regains position with Leclerc despite strategy (V29)

The Spaniard found a lot of rhythm on the hard tire and passed his teammate, who had stopped earlier and had earned him a place in the pits. Sainz was eighth behind Ricciardo. And Alonso arrived 12º stalking the Monegasque, who seemed in serious trouble. He passed it on lap 32 to place 11th.

Verstappen Unexpected Stop (V33)

Red Bull decided to make a second unscheduled stop to ride the middle and go smoothly to the finish. The Mercedes had to decide whether to stay on the track or not, but behind came Checo with fresher tires than Hamilton and Bottas. They decided to continue to the end.

In just three laps with the medium, Max was already third, just 14.2 behind Hamilton, with everything in his favor to come back and take the victory.

Alonso overtakes Sainz and places 9th (R38)

Ferrari collapse with the second game, the worst team ever in degradation, both with mediums and hard. Fernando, with an excellent rhythm, placed ninth. Immediately afterwards Fernando was eighth, after Vettel’s first stop.

Max hunts Bottas 7 laps to go

Valtteri went under braking on the first stake of the Dutchman, who passed him to go after Hamilton. On lap 49, Czech realized the Finn to get on the podium again. In the end, Hamilton bled out and Verstappen passed him on the Mistral straight without a hitch, to claim his third win of the season.