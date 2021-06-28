French F1 GP 2021: New inspections: Red Bull accuses Mercedes and more tension between Verstappen and Hamilton

Updated 06/21/2021 – 15:25

The battle between Red Bull Y Mercedes He is starting on the track, but off it he is already going for another round. The first began with the suspicion of Lewis Hamilton on the rear wing of the car of the energtica brand in Barcelona, ​​which according to the pilot and the German team, was more flexible than allowed.

The war of flexibility

Christian Horner and his team defended themselves that they had passed the FIA ​​reviews without problems and that is why the Federation decided to test the cars again. The war did not stop there, but the Austrian team recommended to their opponents that they better not get involved and that they would look at the flexibility of their front wing. “If Wolff turns his threat of protest into action, it is free to do so. But I also think should take a look at his own front wings “, commented the Red Bull advisor, Helmut Marko last month.

Hamilton and Verstappen on the French GP podiumPOOL PHOTO

Following the stringent reviews and tests that the regulatory institution has carried out on the wings in France, it has emerged that the FIA ​​is investigating the horizontal elements found in the front wings to determine if they bend beyond the prescribed limits, which could provide an additional performance advantage.

The lead manager of the Max Verstappen told ‘RacingNews365.com’ that there are images from this weekend that demonstrate the flexibility in the front part of the W12 and adds: “We trust the FIA ​​in this matter, you cannot treat the front spoiler differently than the rear spoiler. What applies to the rear wing, hopefully also applies to the front wing. “

Sparks between the pilots

The circuit Paul Ricard Not only did it host some of the best battles of the season between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the track, but it was as well. On Friday during the pilots meeting, the British again demanded in front of everyone present a penalty for the Dutch for the low pressure of the tires in Bak, triggering a tension between Mario Isola, responsible of Pirelli, Tombazis of the FIA ​​and both drivers.

# 33 would have reacted to the accusation and would have said loudly that they were in compliance with the regulation. According to witnesses, at that meeting there were voices louder than others and the response of the regulatory institution to the demand of the seven-time champion of the world, was: “Because we couldn’t prove it.”

It is clear that this will not be the last chapter of the war between both teams in the fight for the championship, when there are only seven appointments of the 23 that make up this season.