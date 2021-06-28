French F1 GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “The start has been my strong point for 20 years”

“Another four points in the pocket, good for the team.” This is how Fernando Alonso analyzed his performance in France after being ahead of where he started, one position, when he saw the result of Ocon, the car’s performance was to be out of the top ten.

And again thanks to a great start, not at the height of the Bak highlight, where he won three places, but almost. “Well, it is that it has been my strongest point for 20 years, the starts,” said Fernando later, who manages data that this season Alpine is being the second best in this section. “So why not now yet.”

“In the outings you need to improvise, be creative, No tire or car performance yet, just hands and your instinct and I really enjoy this kind of lap, the first lap. Now that I am more comfortable with the car and with the starting procedure, I am happier and happier in the race, although then you fall into position with the bad rhythm of the car, but hey things are getting better and better and I’m happy “, account.

Has that new World Cup started that Fernando anticipated will happen at Paul Ricard? “I am more and more happy, it is clear, when returning to conventional circuits relieves to see that you return good performance and this is good news for the rest of the championship where we will have ups and downs, but we will be happy to get the most out of the car, “he assures.

Although the championship changes little, and fighting for the third position … “MMM. McLaren and Ferrari are stronger from the first race, we are not there yet, Although we never know why in some circuits we will be faster compared to Ferrari in Portugal, but at the moment we are behind AlphaTauri and Aston Martin, so it will be a challenge, the objective is to score many points and not feel uncompetitive anywhere like it happened in Bak. “

“But I don’t see that many great things are going to change, even if there was no change to 2022, I never remember a championship that has changed a lot at this point in the year, the same people always fight for pole position and the same ones are close. It’s been seven races and I don’t see that it’s going to change dramatically until the end, in our case fighting for the points, maximizing the opportunities that come our way. “

Fernando acknowledges that they continue to investigate why, like yesterday, they ride hard and have superb race pace to go up to eighth, and in other circuits that same compound does not work for them, “And I think we are not the only team that happens, it is not a consistent trend, there are random performances for everyone on any circuit, it is not completely understandable”,