There is a lot at stake in the world of sports and the coronavirus threatens to destroy everything. Roland Garros 2020 He made the drastic decision to postpone the month of September (from September 23 to October 4), doing it unilaterally and overwhelming with any provision that might exist in tennis institutions and players. An “Save yourself who can” inimitable by many other events and that puts many others in check for overlapping with them on the calendar. The clash of interests is manifest and the French Tennis Federation has garnered huge criticism from all quarters for its decision. That is why the words of Lionel Maltese, economic director of the FFT, who contributes a really impressive vision about what they have done and the reason why they have done it in an interview for the newspaper L´Equipe.

“The decision was not made overnight, it was very far from an outburst. We had been clear for some time that it was going to be impossible to play the tournament on the established dates and we knew we had to do something. There was no hint of conversation collective with the other Grand Slams so we did the only thing we had to do for French tennis. Don’t doubt that Wimbledon and US Open they would have made the same decision if they could. In fact, other tournaments have backed us by telling us that they understood us and that if they had been in our position, they would have done the same, “said Maltese.” We were aware that we would be highly criticized for this, but the safeguard of French tennis is above everything, “he said.

Taking into account that the global pandemic will change the entire calendar, Lionel believes it is necessary to give priority to large events, since they are the ones that contribute the most money and the ones that have the most at stake. “The four great tournaments must be kept together because they are the only ones that can save world tennis. In a year where almost no one plays, if the four Grand Slams are played, a very important part of this sport is saved. We must make the sport be heterogeneous and give opportunities to all countries. If we do not understand each other, we will incur a dramatic situation and only the most muscular federations will stay afloat “, he declares before warning of the serious economic consequences that would not be disputed Roland Garros 2020.

“It would be catastrophic for youth tennis in France. The FFT would have to go into huge debt, the 100 million euros we contributed to promoting tennis nationally and internationally would be lost, and the employment of many families would be endangered. we can lower the salary or fire people just like that so we have a great social responsibility. The losses would reach 260 million euros if the tournament is not played, “declared a sincere Lionel Maltese, whose explanations must be taken into account and show a certain degree of despair on the part of the FFT for getting ahead Roland Garros 2020 either way.

