French dominance of Zarco and Quartararo, Aleix Espargaró third with the Aprilia

The French Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) took the first positions in the classification for the MotoGP German Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday at the Sachsenring circuit, with the Spanish Aleix Espargaró third to the handlebar of his Aprilia RS-GP.

For his part, Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), like some others, were harmed by the final crash of Johann Zarco and by showing yellow flags by the track marshals, no rider was able to lower his record at the end as he was not allowed to roll in lap. fast in those moments. Joan Mir finished seventh, which relegates him to the seventeenth position in the starting formation, seeing his best lap canceled for doing it with a yellow flag, as well as Maverick Viñales, which will be released in a delayed penultimate place, with the consequent displeasure of the Spaniard as soon as they arrive at his workshop.