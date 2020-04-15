PARIS, Apr 15 (.) – France recorded the largest single-day increase in deaths from coronavirus infection, at 1,438 or 9.1% to 17,167, after several nursing homes reported cumulative figures after the end three-day Easter week, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 514 or 5% to 10,643, less than the 541 reported on Tuesday, but the number of deaths in nursing homes increased by 924 or 17% to 6,524, compared to 221 the Tuesday.

“This increase is not the 24-hour death rate, but is due to an update of data reports after the three-day weekend,” said Health Ministry director Jerome Salomon.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic remains very active and asked the French to strictly respect the containment measures.

But it also reported that, for the first time since the outbreak began, the number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 had decreased by 513 or 1.6% to 31,779, a sign that the infection rate is slowing and that confinement works.

“This is the first fall. We must welcome it, but we must remain careful and wait for developments in the coming days,” said Salomon.

The number of people in intensive care units (ICU) also decreased for the seventh consecutive day, by 273 or 4.1% to 6,457 and is now below the peak of 7,148 seen on April 8.

In another sign that the infection rate is slowing, the number of reported coronavirus cases in France increased by 3,217 or just 2.5% to a total of 133,470. The number of confirmed cases increased 2.5% to 106,206 and the number of probable infections in nursing homes increased 2.2% to 27,264.

(Report by Dominique Vidalon and Geert De Clercq, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)