French cinema rewarded on Friday at its César Awards gala to Roman Polanski with the award for best director for his movie “J’accuse”, despite growing protests from those who reject the continued applause of a director accused of rape.

The protests were many in the world of cinema and society for the César Awards. For example, the actress Adèle Haenel and the director Celine schiamma they left the Caesar Awards gala when they awarded the award to Polanski. According to ‘El País’ at least a dozen guests stopped at that moment from following the most controversial gala in its history.

Actress Adèle Haenel (“Portrait of a Woman on Fire”) reported that director Christopher Ruggia sexually abused her when she was 12 years old. Yesterday he left the Cesar Awards when Roman Polanski won. “Bravo the pedophilia” he said as he left. With her they left more. https://t.co/1sNlWODyuY – Rubén Serrano (@RubenSerranoM) February 29, 2020

Actress Adele Haenel and director Celine Schiamma leave the César Awards when Polanski is awarded the Best Director award. Long live pedophilia, Long live! Haenel yells …

Consistency is never a loss. Genias. pic.twitter.com/jhM05VFvE4 – saioxGo (@SaioxGoros) February 29, 2020

Despite his fame and prestige, Polanski has never been able to prevent his personal life from seriously splattering his career. In 1969 his wife Sharon tate She was brutally murdered by the La Familia sect, led by Charles Manson, in 1969; and in 1977 he was accused of rape against a girl under the age of 13, Samantha Geimer. This serious case cut short his career in the United States, a country where he could finish just one more movie, the highly acclaimed Chinatown (1974), because when he had to return to prison he secretly took a flight to London and another one immediately to Paris, and never stepped on American soil again.

