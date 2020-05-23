The two children (brothers) were playing to build cabins outside the house and suddenly they found the gold bars.

.-France | Two children, aged 10 and 12, discovered two gold bars between old sheets that they used to build cabins in Vendôme, about 200 km southwest of Paris, said the auctioneer who studied the pieces.

The parents, who normally reside in Paris but who moved to the family home during the confinement, thought that the ingots were a post-cutlery of their grandmother. But, in doubt, they took them to Philippe Rouillac, an auctioneer, for analysis.

For the professional, interviewed by an . journalist, there is no doubt:

“These are two solid, fine gold bars, one kilo each. The numbers on the side correspond to the year of manufacture, registration, warranty, refiners, smelters and the collection of fees by the State “, concluded.

One of the bars to be auctioned next month. Rouillac auctioneers.

The bars were bought in 1967 by the deceased grandmother and will be auctioned on June 16 in Vendôme.

The value of both could exceed 100 thousand euros, according to Rouillac.

“The price of gold is very fluctuating. At the beginning of the year, it was at 43 thousand euros. Now it is at 51 thousand euros », he specified.

The value of gold is very high, not because of its scarcity on the planet, but because of the difficulty of obtaining it.

The gold nugget Largest found on the planet is the so-called “Welcome Stranger”, it weighed 71 kilos and was discovered in 1869 in Australia.

Philippe Rouillac and two gold bars found by the two children. Photo: La Nouvelle République.

It also reads:

Joan of Arc: the heroine who saved France

THE CURSE OF THE DIAMOND HOPE