This Saturday, according to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the result of an anonymous survey conducted by the National Union of Professional Players (UNFP), a football union representing 94% of the best players in the French football league, was released. about a possible return of activities. According to the conclusion, athletes are reluctant to resume the season and do not want to take risks of contagion in the face of the pandemic.

According to research, athletes do not want to run the risk of contagion in the face of the pandemic (Photo: PASCAL GUYOT / .)

For them, the return of activities is not viable without adequate sanitary security conditions. Other points that cause athletes to disagree is to play with the gates closed and cancel the league. 80% of respondents wish to end the 2019/20 season, as soon as they have conditions and are authorized by the French government.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron, announced that he intends to start, as of May 11, a gradual exit from confinement, something that may reflect on the return of the country’s main championship. However, uncertainty looms in the world of football and France is no different.

So far, the only date known to French fans is the start of the 2020/2021 season, on 23 August. Something previously defined due to the need to formalize payments for television rights.

The competition has been suspended since March 13 and the clubs follow the guidelines of the French government and the World Health Organization. Currently, Paris Saint-Germain remains isolated in the lead with 68 points in 27 games.

