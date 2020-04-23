Brasília, 23 – 933 km railway project that promises to be the main grain outlet center between Mato Grosso and Pará, Ferrogrão may go up for auction later this year and at the beginning of 2021 at the latest. The Minister of Infrastructure , Tarcísio de Freitas, stated that the portfolio puts all the effort to make the enterprise viable. “We will see if we can make an auction at the end of the year, at the beginning of next year at the latest,” he said in a live produced by BTG Pactual.

The project, which has R $ 7.3 billion in investments planned, should be sent to the Federal Audit Court (TCU) in May, said the minister. Freitas also recalled that the stretch of BR-163/230 that connects the states of Mato Grosso and Pará is scheduled to go to auction this year. The minister explained that this concession, with a ten-year term, is compatible with the start of operations Ferrogrão, which needs to be built.

Regarding investments in the highway, Freitas also highlighted the Nova Dutra project, which should also be sent to TCU in May. “A lot of information technology, a lot of third and fourth band, led lighting. I’m sure it will be a bid that will generate a lot of interest”, said the minister, affirming again that there was no loss of interest from the investor due to the crisis.

According to Freitas, to mitigate concerns generated by the pandemic, the ministry analyzes the calibration of the risk matrix, keeping an eye on demand and the rate of return. “We bring to the projects all the risk limitations that are part of the concern of investors, calibrate the rate of return,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that some road projects planned to go up for auction this year foresee a novelty in modeling, as is the case of BR-153/414/080, between Goiás and Tocantins, and BR-381/262 between Minas Gerais and Holy Spirit. The two debut the hybrid auction model, which mixes the lowest tariff with the grant amount in the bids.